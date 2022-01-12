Donate to help family of deputy who died unexpectedly
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family of a Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died of coronavirus complications.
Jody Swoap, 42, died Sunday.
“Jody dedicated his life to helping others,” the post stated.”He served in the United States Marine Corp defending our country and serving people around the world. Jody then found his next calling as a Wood County Deputy Sheriff. This was an obvious choice given his desire to help others. He devoted his life to his country, career, and his family. Above all titles, ranks, and accomplishments, Jody’s life revolved around his family. His wife Suzanne, a police dispatcher, and her girls were his world.
“Jody’s and Suzanne’s marriage centered on their family, empathy for others, and giving back to the community in which they live. An example of how they care for others is the recent fostering of a child in an effort to provide a loving, supportive and happy home. In addition to all that they do for their children, family, friends, and the community they have also continued to foster stray animals until a good home can be found.”
His death is an enormous loss to his family, friends, and all those that he has helped over the years, according to the post.
“Please join us in helping provide Jody’s family with the support they need in this extremely difficult time. The entirety of this fund will solely be used to help with funeral costs, medical bills, mortgage payments, and for his family to adjust and transition to life on one income.”
To donate, visithttps://www.gofundme.com/f/gu7bk-eagle-family?member=15058463&sharetype=teams&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer
Columbia Gas starts line replacement project in Rossford
ROSSFORD – Columbia Gas is set to begin a project in Rossford to replace aging gas lines with newer, state-of-the-art plastic pipe. Crews plan to install approximately 6,500 feet of new pipe serving roughly 145 residences on Dixie Highway, Rossway Avenue, Vineyard Drive, Groce Street, Rossburn Place, Roland Court and Elm Tree Road.
Preconstruction work is already underway, and residents should expect excavation to begin in the next week or two. Columbia Gas and its contractor, Miller Pipeline, will start by installing the new mainline and then proceed to service lines for individual properties. Inside gas meters will be relocated outside as well.
The new plastic pipe has several benefits, including enhanced safety features and the ability to bend to the earth’s contour while expanding and contracting with shifting temperatures. Once installed, the modernized system will last longer and reduce the amount of future maintenance required for upkeep, according to a Columbia Gas news release.
The project requires only a short interruption to natural gas service. Columbia Gas crews or contractors will contact affected customers to schedule the brief shut off and relight appointments. All employees and contractors carry identification cards with their names and photograph and must show them upon request.
There is no additional cost to customers and Columbia Gas will restore all impacted property. For more information, visit ColumbiaGasOhio.com/Replacement. For a short video explaining the process, visit https://vimeo.com/481327238.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: A chance of snow, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 22.
Extended: Partly sunny Friday, with a high near 27. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 16. A chance of snow Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 11. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 26. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 22. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with a high near 32.