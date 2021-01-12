Wood County has 296 cases over weekend
There have been 9,458 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 296 since Friday.
There have been 151 deaths, which is unchanged.
There are 446 active cases; this is a decrease of 19.
There have been 483 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,521 males and 4,937 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 4,330 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 3.31% of the population. The number was 3,681 on Friday.
Statewide, there are 696,826 confirmed cases and 8,730 confirmed deaths.
Revolving loan fund committee meets
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. This meeting will be live streamed at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a current loan and/or application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
This meeting is open to the public via the link above.
MLK Jr. Tribute will be virtual this year
The 32nd annual Bowling Green Human Relations Commission tribute to Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held virtually this year.
It is set for Monday at 7 p.m. at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
This year’s program will feature keynote speaker Jennifer McCary, who is the chief diversity and belonging officer at Bowling Green State University.
The HRC will also present the Drum Major for Peace Award. The Drum Major for Peace Award is given to a citizen of BG who has made significant efforts to further the betterment of human relations by actively promoting justice, peace, and respect, and who exemplifies King’s character and values of courage, truth, compassion, dignity, humility and service.
Sign up to get a Knox Box in BG
The Bowling Green Fire Division received a grant from the Bowling Green Community Foundation with assistance from the Wood County Committee on Aging to start a Knox Box loaner program.
The program will provide a free Knox Box to eligible city residents.
The Knox Box is a secure metal box that is mounted to the exterior of the building and is used to hold keys to allow emergency crews to gain entry during an emergency, instead of causing damage to doors and windows. Only the BGFD can access these boxes.
If interested, or for more information, contact Craig Cookson at 419-352-3106 or leave a message at the fire division.
Historic preservation committee to meet
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet Friday at 3 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. The meeting can be attended in-person or viewed live at www.bgohio.org/meetings. If you have any questions about the meeting or participation, call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Troy Twp. Trustees plan meetings
LUCKEY — The Troy Township Trustees will have regular meeting Jan. 27, Feb. 24 and March 31.
The trustees will discuss the meetings for the remainder of 2021 at the March 31 meeting.
Birth
Chralin Forsthoefel and Derek Bobo, a daughter, Jan. 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 8 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 42. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. A chance of rain and snow showers before 1 p.m Friday, then a chance of rain showers between 1 and 5 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of snow showers before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Cloudy Saturday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 32.