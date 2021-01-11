Toledo bar cited for violating health orders
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Toledo bar was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity, as a result of the lack of social distancing and curfew violations, according to a news release by the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
Agents arrived at Sneaky Petes at 8:50 p.m. Saturday and observed approximately 90 patrons inside with no social distancing measures in place. Every seat in the establishment was occupied and approximately 50 patrons were observed standing while consuming alcohol. Most patrons were not wearing facial coverings. The liquor permit received a warning from agents on Dec. 26.
Another 11 bars in Ohio were cited by the unit over the last three days.
The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
Park district implements state police standards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Wood County Park District has adopted and implemented state standards established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory.
There are 477 agencies that are certified, and 105 that are in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. Additionally, over 30,210 officers (representing over 93% of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas) are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.
The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards. The complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified can be found at http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/
Find a job at virtual career fair
Register for the OHZone Virtual Career Fair with area employers and in-demand jobs in manufacturing, healthcare and information technology.
The fair’s Wednesday online chat will connect participants directly with organizations from the comfort of a home, office, smartphone or tablet.
After signing in, explore the available information and opportunities, and participate in text-based chats with representatives from participating organizations. Share background and experience, and get questions answered.
For more information visit https://www.ohio.mgsgov.com/nwvcf/?fbclid=IwAR1xBNxV0DDykIIfCl6CMqEqgR1poFsrpEVVVjx7QLe9_a_-I7IFgsle93Y
Learn to be a river ice spotter
The National Weather Service in Cleveland will be hosting a river ice spotter training event Jan. 26 from 10-10:45 a.m.
This free training will be held in a virtual setting. The focus of the training will be on identifying, monitoring and reporting river ice in the area.
For more details, follow this link: https://www.weather.gov/cle/RiverIceSpotters
Forecast
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind around 7 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: Partly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 41. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 32. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Saturday, with a high near 32.