PT Link Physical Therapy opens in BG
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new PT Link Physical Therapy location in Bowling Green.
This event will be held on Jan. 18 at 4 p.m. at the new location at 1070 N. Main St.
Everyone is invited to join the event in person or via Facebook Live through the Facebook page; Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. The event will begin with comments from Mayor Mike Aspacher and Mary Hinkelman, chamber executive director, as they welcome Joe Szafarowicz and the staff of PT Link Physical Therapy to the Bowling Green business community.
Forecast
Hazardous weather outlook: Much of the region will have snow at times today. Light accumulations may cause slippery conditions on area roadways, especially from mid-morning Monday into the evening.
Today: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 9. Wind chill values as low as -2. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 25. Light southwest wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 23.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Wednesday, with a high near 40. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 29. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 38. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 27. Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 38. A chance of rain and snow at night. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of snow Saturday. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Chance of precipitation is 40%.