Wood County has 8,929 cases
There have been 8,929 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update.
This is an increase of 115 since Tuesday.
There have been 149 deaths, which is unchanged since Tuesday.
There are 467 active cases; this is an increase of four.
There have been 471 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,259 males and 4,669 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
There have been 70 men and 79 women who have died, according to a Wednesday update. The breakdown of deaths is updated once a week.
Of the women, one was in her 100s, 26 were in their 90s, 28 in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, four in their 60s, four in their 50s and one in her 40s. Of the men, 10 were in their 90s, 32 were in their 80s, 15 in their 70s, 11 in their 60s, one in his 40s and one in his 30s.
There are 25 zip codes in Wood County with active coronavirus cases, unchanged from last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are 101-105 active cases in Bowling Green and 171-175 active cases in Perrysburg. There are 26-30 active cases in Northwood and Rossford and 21-25 active cases in Walbridge.
There are 11-15 active cases in Cygnet, Luckey, Millbury and North Baltimore; 6-10 active cases in Fostoria, Grand Rapids, Pemberville and Portage; and 1-5 active cases in Bloomdale, Bradner, Custar, Haskins, Jerry City, Milton Center, Risingsun, Rudolph, Tontogany and Weston.
Active case numbers include Wood County residents who are being monitored by the health department, according to state and federal isolation criteria. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 57 impacts to local schools for the week of Dec. 28, compared to 15 last week. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
There are reports from Bowling Green (one students, three staff), Eastwood (one student, four staff), Penta Career Center (one student, zero staff), Perrysburg (24 students, 15 staff), Rossford (two students, two staff), St. Aloysius (two students, zero staff), and the Wood County Educational Service Center (zero students, two staff).
Numbers included are based on a weekly report issued to the Ohio Department of Health and may not always match updates from other sources. Students or staff may be counted more than once if they were present in multiple school settings.
There have been 810 long-term care coronavirus cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There were 790 last week.
They are broken down by facility:
• Bowling Green Manor, 76 residents, 47 staff
• Brookdale Bowling Green, 20 residents and 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 41 residents, 63 staff
• Briar Hill Health Campus, 47 residents, 31 staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, six residents, 10 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, 24 residents, 27 staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, eight residents, 20 staff
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 30 residents, 20 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 53 residents, 23 staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, 14 residents, 11 staff
• Waterford at Levis Commons, 13 residents, 10 staff
• Wood Haven Health Care, three residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 25 staff
• St. Clare Commons, two residents, five staff
• Heartland of Perrysburg, 33 residents, 28 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Bair House, five residents, 11 staff
• Wood Lane Residential Werner House, four resident, three staff
• Wood Lane Residential Dunn House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Rollie Hampton, one resident, one staff
• Wood Lane Residential Schult House, six residents, five staff
• Wood Lane Residential Restle, one resident, one staff
Wednesday’s state vaccine dashboard had a delay in reporting due to techincal difficulties.
Statewide, there are 662,217 confirmed cases and 8,443 confirmed deaths.
Sheriff’s office recertified in Ohio Collaborative Standards
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services Executive Director Karhlton Moore announced that Wood County Sheriff’s Office recently completed the Ohio Collaborative recertification process.
Recertification of the Ohio Collaborative standards takes place on a revolving, three to four-year cycle.
There are 471 agencies that are certified, and 112 that are in the process of becoming certified by meeting standards for the use of force, including deadly force, and agency recruitment and hiring. Additionally, over 30,382 officers (representing over 94% of all law enforcement officers in Ohio, including most of Ohio’s metropolitan areas) are employed by an agency that is involved in some form of the certification process.
The standards are the first of their kind in Ohio and were developed and established by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen community and police relations.
The state has partnered with the Buckeye State Sheriffs’ Association and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police to help certify Ohio’s nearly 900 law enforcement agencies on a process to ensure that they are in compliance with Ohio’s new standards. The complete list of agencies who have and have not been certified can be found at http://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/ohiocollaborative/
Ohio agency announces nearly $14M in relief funds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Wood County agency received part of $ 13.8 million in state funds to to help mental health and addiction prevention and recovery support providers struggling with pandemic-related expenses and losses.
Parkcliffe Development received $73,500.
The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services announced the funding. Nearly 500 certified prevention providers, adult care facilities, peer-run organizations and recovery housing operators throughout Ohio will receive a portion of the state’s CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funding Continuum of Care Relief Payments.
“Our community partners continue to put forth a tremendous effort to care for some of our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said OhioMHAS Director Lori Criss. “We are pleased to announce this funding as part of our ongoing efforts to ensure these organizations have the tools and resources needed to continue providing essential mental health and addiction care in these unprecedented times.”
The funds, which are part of the federal government’s $175 billion CARES Act, can be used to cover a variety of unexpected expenses incurred between March 1-Dec. 30.
Way offers adult winter reading program
PERRYSBURG — Adults are invited to join in the Way Public Library’s Warm Up with a Good Book winter reading program beginning on Jan. 15 and running through Feb. 28. A variety of activities will be presented, and prizes will be awarded to participants.
Signup information will be shared on the website and Facebook page. Contact Stephanie Coil at 419-874-3135 ext 130 for more information.
Way, Owens team up for Big Read
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library will participate in the Big Read with Owens Community College, January through April 2021.
“Heartland: A Memoir of Working Hard and Being Broke in the Richest Country on Earth” by Sarah Smarsh will be discussed via Zoom on March 4. marsh’s newest book, “She Come By It Natural: Dolly Parton and the Women Who Lived Her Songs,” will be the topic of an April 8 Zoom event. On April 28, Smarsh will make an author’s visit.
Contact Stephanie Coil at 419-874-3135 ext. 130 for more information.
Any community member may also participate in a Big Read related art exhibit in the Terhune Gallery on the Perrysburg campus of Owens Community College and in the library on the Findlay campus. The theme of the exhibit is Hiding in Plain Sight … Poverty in Toledo.
Exhibition dates are Feb. 5 through April 2 with a virtual opening reception on Feb. 5 from 6-8 p.m. Contact the Owens Community College Gallery Director, Shelby Stoots, by Jan. 11, 2021 at 567-661-7956 for more information or to have work displayed in this exhibit.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northeast wind around 9 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33. North wind around 10 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 24.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 34. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Partly sunny Monday, with a high near 34. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Partly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 36.