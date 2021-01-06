Wood County has 2 more coronavirus deaths
There have been 8,814 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is an increase of 109 since Monday.
There have been 149 deaths, which is an increase of two.
There are 467 active cases; this is an increase of three.
There have been 463 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,213 males and 4,601 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 2,891 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 2.21% of the population. The number was 2,724 on Monday.
Statewide, there are 656,581 confirmed cases and 8,352 confirmed deaths.
Food distribution is Friday in BG
Food distribution and the senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
NIOT meets Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org)
Human relations commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Traffic crash fatalities increase in Ohio over holiday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2020-21 New Year’s holiday according to provisional statistics.
Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, four were OVI-related and five were pedestrians. The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. This is higher than the two-day reporting period last year, when four fatalities were reported.
Troopers made 3,979 traffic enforcement contacts; including 303 OVI arrests, 115 distracted driving and 478 safety belt citations.
There were 230 incidents in Wood County, according to the patrol’s graphic.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYearHoliday2021_PIO.1.pdf.
Live tutoring available for all ages at Way
PERRYSBURG — Way Public Library now offers free academic resources and live, online tutoring from Tutor.com seven days a week.
Anyone with a library card can get help with homework, class projects, papers and test prep, as well as resume help and career coaching for adult job seekers.
K-12 and even AP-level and intro-level college coursework, math, science, English, social studies, and writing are all covered. All sessions are conducted online by highly vetted professional tutors.
The on-demand service is available from noon-10 p.m. every day.
For assistance or more information, call 419-874-3135 ext. 119.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind around 6 mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 32. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 23. Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 24. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 35.