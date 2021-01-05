Wood County has 397 cases since Wednesday
There have been 8,705 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of 397 since Wednesday. There had been no case reporting over the holiday.
There have been 147 deaths, which is an increase of one.
There are 464 active cases; this is a decrease of 82.
There have been 457 hospitalizations since March. The age range is 1-103 and the median age is 39. There are 4,164 males and 4,541 females.
Wood County’s state alert for coronavirus is “red” or level 3. The state levels are updated on Thursday.
Level 3 means that there is very high exposure and spread. People are encouraged to limit activities.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 2,724 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 2.08% of the population. The number was 1,699 on Wednesday.
Statewide, there are 650,929 confirmed cases and 8,262 confirmed deaths.
BG lot 3 partially closes for two weeks
The Bowling Green Public Works Division has closed a portion of City Parking Lot 3, as well as a portion of the alley just east of the parking lot.
The work will begin in the alley, proceed into the eastern portion of the parking lot, and then will transition to different sections of the parking lot thereafter, with work lasting up to two weeks. The closure is required to install conduit for future security cameras.
This timeline is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Drive thru for a free meal in Northwood
NORTHWOOD — S.T.A.R.S. and Unity United Methodist Church are offering free meals to anyone, with no residential requirements, on Wednesday and Fridays from 4-6 pm.
The meals are cooked and packaged on site. Anyone wanting a meal should pull up to the front of the church and request as many as they need for their family. They will be given the meals in to-go containers and also a dessert.
The church is located at 1910 E. Broadway St.
The church’s food pantry is open every Tuesday from 730 a.m. until the last car is served.
The church is also in the planning stage of the new food pantry for veterans and their families which will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon.
Worship is now in the parking lot, also on 97.0 FM, on Sundays starting at 11 a.m.
The church’s phone number is 419-693-5170.
Food distribution is Friday in BG
Food distribution and the senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout senior boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. You are asked to remain in your vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Human relations commission meets
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Patrol Releases New Year’s Holiday Report, traffic crash fatalities up
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 10 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2020-21 New Year’s holiday according to provisional statistics.
Two fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt when available, four were OVI-related and five were pedestrians. The four-day reporting period began at midnight Thursday and ran through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday. This is higher than the two-day reporting period last year, when four fatalities were reported.
Troopers made 3,979 traffic enforcement contacts; including 303 OVI arrests, 115 distracted driving and 478 safety belt citations.
There were 230 incidents in Wood County, according to the patrol’s graphic.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://www.statepatrol.ohio.gov/links/NewYearHoliday2021_PIO.1.pdf.
Births
Emma Powers and Andrew Watts, a son, Jan. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Kala and Adam Barcus, a son, Jan. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Rachel Parsons and Roger Floro, a son, Jan. 2, Wood County Hospital.
Molly and Kyle Chalfin, a son, Dec. 30, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 28.
Extended: Mostly cloudy Friday, with a high near 33. Mostly cloudy, at night with a low around 24. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 32. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 25. Mostly cloudy Sunday, with a high near 34. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 26. Mostly cloudy Monday, with a high near 34.