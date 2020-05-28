Long-term care coronavirus cases total 198
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff, according to a health department update posted on Wednesday. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Last week at this time, there were 188 long-term care cases.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, five staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 13 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff members.
There are 282 total cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County. There are 65 hospitalizations. There have been 45 deaths, unchanged from Saturday.
The median age is 62. There are 113 men and 169 women.
Statewide, there are 31,191 confirmed cases and 1,842 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Simpson park volunteer sessions canceled
Due to public safety concerns regarding large gatherings in public spaces, Bowling Green Parks and Recreation is canceling all remaining scheduled volunteer sessions for Simpson Garden Park.
However, Simpson Garden Park is still looking for individuals or small groups of volunteers (three or less) who would be able to work in areas of the park with little to no supervision through the summer and fall. Garden volunteers who are interested can email Mike Przysiecki, Simpson Garden Park on-site manager, at mprzysi@bgohio.org for more information on scheduling a time to volunteer.
Proper safety protocols will be followed to keep our volunteers, staff and visitors safe and happy. Volunteers will be asked to bring their own face covering and gardening tools. Some tools such as buckets and wheelbarrows will be available, but will need to be sterilized before and after each use.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Cloudy during the early evening, then becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 a.m. High near 76. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers likely before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 68. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 67. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 47. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 72. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. A chance of showers on Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Correction
Ohio cases reported
An incorrect number of Ohio coronavirus deaths was printed in Saturday’s Sentinel-Tribune. It should have said the number of confirmed cases statewide was 28,758.