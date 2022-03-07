Sheriff’s deputy hit by vehicle on Ohio 199
A Wood County sheriff’s deputy, who was assisting with a downed power line on Ohio 199, was struck by a passing motorist early Sunday morning.
The deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment, according to a press release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
At 6:27 a.m., deputies were on Route 199, south of Eagleville Road, with the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative on a tree that had fallen and downed electric lines that were in the roadway.
While assisting these agencies with repair of the electric lines and clearing the debris from the roadway, the deputy was struck by a passing motorist.
The deputy was transported to the hospital along with the motorist that struck the deputy.
As of now there is limited information, and the crash is under investigation.
Assisting on scene was Perry Township Fire Department and Southeast 150 EMS.
Trucker ejected in rollover on US 24
MAUMEE — A trucker was seriously injured after he was ejected after a rollover crash Friday on U.S. 24 near Interstate 75.
The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on the exit ramp of Rout 24 to I-475 Southbound Monclova Township, Lucas County, at 5:24 p.m. on Friday.
A 2017 Freightliner tractor trailer operated by Randall C. Wolfe, 55, Macks Creek, Missouri, was traveling on the exit ramp from Route 24 eastbound and began to exit to southbound I-475. Wolfe’s tractor trailer ran off the left side of the roadway and then overturned onto its side. Wolfe was partially ejected when it overturned.
Wolfe was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was transported to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by air ambulance with serious injuries.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash, according to the patrol. This crash remains under investigation.
The patrol was assisted on scene by Maumee Fire and EMS, Maumee Police Department, VJ’s Towing and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Truck Stop Ministries has concert
NORTH BALTIMORE — Danny Ray and Jake Reel will perform at the Truck Stop Ministries In. concert on March 13 at the Petro Truck Stop, 12900 Deshler Road.
Dinner is at 5 p.m. and the show at 6 p.m. at the IHOP restaurant.
For more information call Chaplain Jon Reynolds at 419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456.
Taxicab license board meets
The Bowling Green Taxicab License Board will meet in council chambers, 304 N. Church St., on Thursday at 9 a.m. to review new applicants.
Forecast
Today: Showers, mainly before noon. High near 43. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming west 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. West wind 6 to 14 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 48. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 30. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 51. A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Rain and snow likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly sunny Saturday, with a high near 31.