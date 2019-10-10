Load of steel beams falls from crane in downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a load of steel beams fell from a crane in downtown Cleveland and crashed into a parking garage under construction.
No one was injured by the falling beams Thursday afternoon and no other buildings were damaged.
Posted: Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:01 pm
Posted in News, State on Thursday, October 10, 2019 7:01 pm.
