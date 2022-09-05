Britain Politics Truss

Liz Truss, Britain's Foreign Secretary leaves a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Britain's new leader, Liz Truss, is the child of left-wing parents who grew up to be an admirer of Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. Now she is taking the helm as prime minister herself, with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the U.K. One colleague who has known Truss since university says she is “a radical” who wants to “roll back the intervention of the state” in people’s lives, just as Thatcher once did. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)

 Alastair Grant

LONDON (AP) — As a child, Liz Truss marched in demonstrations against Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. As an adult, she came to admire Britain's first female leader — and now she is about to enter No. 10 Downing St. with a Thatcherite zeal to transform the U.K.

Truss, Britain's foreign secretary, was named winner Monday in the contest to replace the scandal-plagued Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and the country's prime minister. The party said Truss won the votes of around 57% of Conservative members, compared with about 43% for ex-Treasury chief Rishi Sunak.

0
0
0
0
0