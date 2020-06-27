History, for some, might easily be forgotten. Jeff Snook however, owner of Snook’s Dream Cars, is working every day to make sure that history is preserved — both for the older generations that want to relive their glory days, and for the younger generations that never got the chance to experience them.
The experience starts from the moment that one steps foot inside the Bowling Green property, as the first room that visitors will see is a recreation of the inside of a gas station from the ‘60s. Auto parts hang from the walls, beckoning back to when auto parts were sold at gas stations.
It is an attempt to preserve history for the younger generation, while also giving people who lived through this era a nostalgic feeling from their past.
“They will experience history. Depending on their age, they are going to see cars that they used to see in their neighborhoods when they were growing up or that their dad had one, or their uncle, or their neighbor. You know these are kind of not real exotic cars, but they’re cars that people could afford,” Snook said.
But for Jeff and his father Bill Snook, showcasing the history of automobiles was not always their priority. It started like it often starts for the kids of today’s younger generation. Being a teenager who just wants a car.
“When my father was 15, he bought his first car and it was a Model-A Ford. He was a teenager who worked at a gas station and he had the first car in the family. Then he bought other cars when he was in high school,” Snook said.
When it was time for Jeff to get his first car, his father felt that the Model-A worked well for him as his first car and in 1963 bought another 1929 Model-A Ford. This time around, it was for his son to drive in high school.
Bill Snook’s car collection began to expand, starting with a British sports car called an MGDT, a car that Jeff used in college. This was just beginning of a vast collection of classic cars that Bill would go on to collect. Eventually Bill would begin to buy other cars to restore. These cars would often be restored by Bill himself.
“He spent his evenings and weekends restoring these cars. Back in the day before the internet, if you needed car parts you usually went to car meets. There would be vendors set up in their flea market area and he would find the fender he needed or the steering wheel or whatever,” Snook said.
But over time, it became more than just the cars that interested Bill.
“He would find the parts, but then he would end up finding all of this other cool stuff. Like banks and slot machines, pinball machines, old gas station things. He’d buy those, as my mother said with a trunk full of junk. This went on for years, probably from the early ‘70s through 1998,” Jeff Snook said.
When Jeff returned from the college and the service, he went to work for his dad at a company owned by Bill called Green Manufacturing. Eventually Jeff would buy that business from his father and decide to sell it, leaving no place for 15 cars to be stored.
That is when Jeff Snook came up with the idea to open a museum, but just a museum of cars.
“He had not only all these cars, but he had all this other stuff. Memorabilia, gas station stuff, gas tanks, just all kind of neat stuff. Then I had the idea, well let’s open a museum to display and share all of your neat things along with my cars and his cars,” he said.
While most of the memorabilia in the museum had a direct tie to automobiles, others had nothing to do with it. Some of these things ranged from a handmade roulette wheel made from a bicycle wheel to a list of duties for teachers in the 1800’s.
So, in 2000, construction began and in 2002 the museum opened with the help of Bowling Green State University students, who helped design the museum for their senior project.
While Snook loves sharing their collection with the public, and they do charge for admission, this is not the most profitable part of what he does. With the help a mechanic Snook now restores old classic cars for customers as well as helps to sell cars that are not wanted anymore.
But at the end of the day, it is still a hobby for him, one that allows him to do what he loves the most.
“It’s a living museum. I think these cars need to be driven. They are kind of like our bodies, you don’t exercise you start to break down,” he said.
While the coronavirus pandemic has been hard on some business owners all over the world, Snook and his chief mechanic Terry Stetler have been able to keep themselves busy. As this edition goes to press, the museum should be open again.
“We typically get small groups of people; you know a family will come in with three or four people, so we don’t have a big group of people coming in. We have had bus tours, and if they do a bus tour we are going to have to figure out some sort of social distancing but I don’t think the bus tours will be going on for a while,” he said.
Running the museum is not the only thing that Jeff loves to do either, racing is a hobby of his too. He has been doing it since 1993, originally owning four race cars.
“It’s called vintage racing, which I describe as old guys racing old cars. It is not like NASCAR where you bump, and you know. If you bump another car you get thrown out of the weekend. But nevertheless, we still race hard, most of us are still pretty aggressive. We will go two-by-two hot into a corner, see who’s going to break first. But we always give the other guy room,” he said.
Races happen all over the country, mostly happening in the Midwest to the east coast, save for one race that Snook was able to travel to California to participate in. For him though, it is also a chance to meet new friends.
“It’s two things, it’s competition, and camaraderie. Some of my best friends I know through vintage racing. We do it, I mean It happens all over the country, it’s surprising how many races are out there to do,” he said.
Cars have been a lifelong passion for the Snooks. Bill worked on cars all the way into his 80s, and Jeff still drives all the cars in his museum, along with racing occasionally, too.
Since his dad passed in 2013, Jeff has continued the legacy that the Snook family has with cars. Even if the two had differing philosophies.
“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I have little different theory about cars, I buy them already done. I would rather pay the money and enjoy them, somebody else can have the headaches and chasing the parts, but that’s what my dad loved to do. He would work on weekends, I’d rather drive them on weekends instead of working on them,” he said.
No matter how Jeff chooses to spend his free time though, one thing is for sure, as long as Snook’s Dream Cars is around, history will be preserved in Bowling Green.