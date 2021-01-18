Changing the world around us begins at the personal level – with a change in ourselves.
The Bowling Green Human Relations Commission held the 32nd annual tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and the focus was on how we can move to alter what we see.
“We cannot remain silent on issues that matter,” said keynote speaker Jennifer McCary, chief diversity and belonging officer at Bowling Green State University. “Our collective silence is what allows injustice to persist.”
Monday’s event was held virtually via the city of Bowling Green’s YouTube channel. At one point, at least 65 viewers were logged into view the proceedings.
Ana C. Brown, who was noted as one of the original members of Bowling Green’s Not In Our Town Organization, and who serves as director of BGSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs, received the HRC’s Drum Major for Peace Award. The award is given to a Bowling Green citizen who has made significant efforts to further the betterment of human relations by actively promoting justice, peace and respect, and who exemplifies King’s character and values of courage, truth, compassion, dignity, humility and service.
Dawn Shinew, a co-chair of NIOT, said that Brown’s highly-involved work in the community “can be described as lifting others up,” and educating others with what she termed a combination of gentleness “and incredible strength.”
“I look at the company… who has received the award in the past and I’m truly humbled,” Brown said.
“I am also standing on the shoulders of people that have been doing this work for a really long time and the example set for me,” she said of her family. “Living a life of service is kind of what we do.”
She quoted King: “If you want to be important, wonderful. If you want to be recognized, wonderful. If you want to be great, wonderful. But recognize that he who shall be greatest among you shall be your servant.”
Everyone can be great, Brown said, because everyone can serve, and she asked people to do so.
“Serve fully, serve intentionally,” she said. “Try to look where we can make differences in our small ways, because the small ways matter. And as we move forward, if each of us create the snowball effect, a snowflake going with other snowflakes and makes an avalanche.”
McCary, in her address, said that King lived in a time of hate and division in the United States.
“The reality is, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated for advocating for equality and calling for justice,” she said.
McCary listed dates and events for a number of tragic occurrences in the U.S., including the assassinations of King and President John F. Kennedy, the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing, the mass killings at Aurora, Colorado; Charleston, South Carolina; Orlando, Florida; Charlottesville, Virginia; and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
“For some, these are just dates,” McCary said. “For others these are now traumas that are burned into the fabric” of American history.
She said that opportunities to contribute to a better society exist, but we often wonder what we can do to make a difference, and see no way that our single efforts would make a dent in systemic issues or barriers. Fighting injustice, she said, can seem too heavy.
She quoted King: “The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.” That quote, McCary said, speaks of struggles and “is a call to action, because nothing can bend without intentionality… Too often, we have been the ones shaped and defined, instead of the ones shifting the atmosphere.”
“Dr. King grew hope out of fear and encouraged others to do the same,” McCary said later, nothing that what separates change agents from everyone else is that they are not willing to imprison their potential “behind the bars of others’ discomfort.”
“I want you to change the atmosphere like a thermostat,” she said. “As miserable as this world can be sometimes, I am reminded that misery loves company, but so does hope. if you haven’t already done so, commit to learning something, sharing something, changing something that makes you uncomfortable. … Look to change something that is difficult because what is easy typically doesn’t make anything better. Commit to doing instead of thinking or saying, because well done beats well said every time. Who we are is not who we were and does not have to be who we will become.
“I want you to have the audacity to start an endless ripple that will bring about meaningful change,” McCary continued later. “The boldness of acting is what impels the promise of reality that is bigger than your ‘perhaps.’”
“Throughout Dr. King’s life, his actions and words prompted dialogue and reflections in our nation,” Mayor Mike Aspacher said during his remarks. “The power of his words still resonate with us today.
“As we begin a new year and reflect on the year past, we know that there is much work yet to do if we are to accomplish Dr. King’s goals. … As your mayor, I am committed to working with all of you to ensure that Bowling Green continues to be a welcoming and inclusive community.
“Together, we can make a difference,” he said.
A recorded video statement from Sen. Sherrod Brown (D–Ohio) was also presented. Brown discussed the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, and said recent events are a reminder “that words matter and the power of life and death is in the tongue. … Think about that. The man we honor today understood that.
“He moved mountains, as we know, with his words,” Brown said of King. “The movement that he led is alive in our time.”
Brown noted that on the same day as the storming of the capitol, “a Jewish man and a black pastor were declared winners in Georgia’s senate race. … Our charge is to bring out the best in our nation, rather than the worst. We saw both that first week in January. … Often the greatest progress comes out of the darkest times. It is up to us to brighten the day out of these darkest of times.”
Ellie Boyle, a member of the HRC, served as the master of ceremonies for Monday’s event, which additionally featured a variety of musical performances.