Veterans Day will be celebrated on Wednesday in Bowling Green.
Flags will be placed downtown starting at 6:30 a.m. by the Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 and retired at 6 p.m.
The Veterans Day ceremony will be held at the Wood County Courthouse Memorials at 11 a.m.
The memorials have been removed for refurbishing, replacing and additions. In order to remember all those honored by these memorials, the post will be conducting a reading of all the names of Wood County residents who have lost their lives in service to the country.
The list of 844 residents will be read by Mary Hanna, Tom Rucker, Vern Hansen, John Fawcett, Becky Dettmer, Joel Burg, Greg Robinette, Joe Fawcett, Nick Zeedyk and Jane Ridenour.
Of the 844 names, 524 were casualties of the Civil War when the population of Wood County in 1860 was 17,886. Approximately 2,456 from Wood County served in the Civil War.
The list for the other conflicts include one from the Spanish American War, 62 in World War I, 192 in World War II, 16 in the Korean War, 34 in Vietnam, four in the Persian Gulf Wars, and 10 others who died in service during the Cold War and in other than armed conflict.
Special recognition goes to the late Richard Conrad for his extensive research in identifying all those from the county who served in the Civil War.
Joe Boyle, Rob Eaton, Harold Brown, Dick Juergens and David Ridenour contributed to the verification and identification of the names from the other eras. Herb Dettmer will serve as chaplain for the ceremony and the National Anthem will be sang by Whitney Bechstein.
The 14th Ohio Volunteer Infantry Civil War re-enactors will fire a rifle salute followed by the playing of “Taps” by a Bowling Green High School band member.