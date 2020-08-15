The Ohio Liquor Control Commission conducted administrative hearings earlier this month for liquor permit holders cited with violations related to Ohio’s health and safety regulations aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the state.
There were six cases heard by the commission. Charges included violating social distancing orders and engaging in various forms of improper conduct in violation of Ohio Department of Health orders.
The following are the details of the charges for each case that ended with a suspension:
• Put-in-Bay Resorts LLC (DBA Put-in-Bay Resort), Put-in-Bay
On or about June 27, the business did knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, including recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises.
A 20-day liquor suspension was imposed beginning Sept. 4.
• Gate City Management LLC (DBA Bar on 3rd St.), Ironton
On or about May 24, the business knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, including recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises.
A 20-day liquor suspension was imposed beginning Sept. 4.
• Dusty Mug Ltd, Portsmouth
On or about May 31, the business knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, including recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises.
A 20-day liquor suspension was imposed beginning Sept. 4.
• Frey Bros Sines LLC (DBA The Wine Vault), Vermilion
On or about May 1, the business knowingly and/or willfully sold beer, wine, mixed beverages or spirituous liquor, which was a $20 bottle of pre-mixed sangria, separately and without an accompanying food order from the liquor permit premises.
A two-day liquor suspension was imposed beginning at noon, Sept. 4; however, permit holder may pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $200 in lieu of serving the suspension.
• Saubers Stumble Inn LLC (DBA Saubers Stumble Inn), Bascom
Three violations were noted May 15.
The business hindered and/or obstructed an agent or employee of the Division of Liquor Control, an enforcement agent of the Department of Public Safety and/or an officer of the law from making an inspection and/or search of your permit premises while in the lawful performance of his duty.
The business sold or furnished beer or intoxicating liquor for on-premises consumption in violation of the code that outlines failure to comply with emergency rule regarding on-premises consumption.
Finally, the business knowingly and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, including recklessly caused inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness, by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the permit premises.
The fine is a five-day liquor suspension beginning at noon, Sept. 4; however, permit holder may pay a financial forfeiture in the amount of $500 in lieu of serving the suspension.
The final violation was dismissed.
The Ohio Liquor Control Commission is an adjudication and rule-making agency that oversees the alcohol beverage industry. The mission of the commission is to ensure compliance with the liquor laws and regulations of the state of Ohio and to provide fair and impartial hearings for the protection of the public and liquor permit holders. The commission works in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Commerce, Division of Liquor Control, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Investigative Unit.