Wood County Courthouse

File. Wood County Courthouse. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

A $100,000 bond has been set for a Lima man accused of two counts of rape.

William Alford-Jahnz, 21, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.

He was arraigned on two charges of rape, both first-degree felonies.

Defense attorney Esteban Callejas entered not-guilty pleas, and said his client denies any involvement.

Callejas asked for an own-recognizance bond as his client is not a flight risk.

Alford-Jahnz is a lifelong resident of Northwest Ohio, lives with his mother and is employed, he said.

Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos asked for a $50,000 bond, no 10% allowed, and court-ordered no-contact with the alleged victim or the witness.

Boos asked that as the court sets the bond, it considers a similar complaint in another jurisdiction.

Callejas said that allegation was from several years ago, there was no formal complaint and no civil action filed.

Alford-Jahnz was indicted in May after he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct twice with a woman on Dec. 18 by propelling her to submit by force or threat of force.

Reger set bond at $100,000, with 10% allowed, with the condition there be no contact with the alleged victim and witness.

Alford-Jahnz was transported to jail.

A pretrial was set for Aug. 2.

0
0
0
0
0