A $100,000 bond has been set for a Lima man accused of two counts of rape.
William Alford-Jahnz, 21, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He was arraigned on two charges of rape, both first-degree felonies.
Defense attorney Esteban Callejas entered not-guilty pleas, and said his client denies any involvement.
Callejas asked for an own-recognizance bond as his client is not a flight risk.
Alford-Jahnz is a lifelong resident of Northwest Ohio, lives with his mother and is employed, he said.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos asked for a $50,000 bond, no 10% allowed, and court-ordered no-contact with the alleged victim or the witness.
Boos asked that as the court sets the bond, it considers a similar complaint in another jurisdiction.
Callejas said that allegation was from several years ago, there was no formal complaint and no civil action filed.
Alford-Jahnz was indicted in May after he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct twice with a woman on Dec. 18 by propelling her to submit by force or threat of force.
Reger set bond at $100,000, with 10% allowed, with the condition there be no contact with the alleged victim and witness.
Alford-Jahnz was transported to jail.
A pretrial was set for Aug. 2.