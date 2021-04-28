SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — A Lima man died and two other local residents suffered serious injuries Tuesday night when two motorcycles collided as one driver fled from police.
According to a press release from the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 9:09 p.m. Tuesday a Shawnee Township police officer attempted to stop a motorcycle for a traffic violation. The Honda motorcycle, operated by Andrew L. Hunnaman, 32, Lima, traveled northbound on Ohio 501 and failed to stop for the officer and accelerated at a high rate of speed.
A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle, operated by Vincent W. McKercher, 41, Lima, also traveled north on Route 501 and was in the process of making a turn onto Fort Amanda Road when Hunnaman’s motorcycle struck it.
Hunnaman was pronounced dead on scene by Allen County Coroner’s Office Investigator Heather Lee. It is unknown if he was wearing a properly adjusted helmet when the crash occurred.
McKercher was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center for treatment for serious injuries. He reportedly was not wearing a helmet. A passenger, Joshua K. Lee, 10, Cridersville, was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center with serious injuries. He was reportedly wearing a helmet.
Assisting troopers on scene were the Shawnee Township Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Shawnee Township Fire and EMS, Big Daddy’s and Army’s Towing Services. The crash remains under investigation.