Bowling Green police arrested a Lima man for aggravated menacing after he reportedly threatened to take a woman out of the area, without her consent.
At 1:24 a.m. Monday, the Bowling Green Police Division officers received a call from a woman who said a man was going to force her roommate to go to Lima with him.
Kavion Milligan, 24, Lima, had told them he was at a gas station and was on his way, she said. The woman said she was unsure how much her roommate – the potential victim — wanted her to tell police. She said she heard Milligan threaten to kill her roommate if she did not go with him, according to the police report.
She said Milligan owned a gun.
She said she was nervous speaking to police because she did not want to make her roommate mad.
Officers responded to the 800 block of Sixth Street to speak to the female roommates, and the potential victim seemed reluctant to proceed with charges and did not want Milligan arrested, according to the police report.
She said she only wanted a charge of telecommunication harassment; however, police had the roommate on audio recording with the quotes she heard.
Milligan was charged with aggravated menacing and was taken to jail.
The roommates filled out statements about the incident.