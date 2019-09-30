Like father, like son

Aiden Selders, 6, walks between two Middleton Township volunteer fire department fire trucks during Middleton Township Safety Day at the complex along Ohio 25 just north of Bowling Green Saturday afternoon. Billed as an entertaining and informational day for the entire family, highlights included the landing of an air ambulance from the Promedica Air fleet, a high-voltage demonstration by FirstEnergy and an extrication demonstration by the Middleton Township Fire and EMS Department. Selders ‘dad, Justin, is the fire chief in nearby Weston.