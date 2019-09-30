Like father, like son - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Middleton Township Safety Day

Like father, like son

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, September 30, 2019 9:36 am

Like father, like son Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Aiden Selders, 6, walks between two Middleton Township volunteer fire department fire trucks during Middleton Township Safety Day at the complex along Ohio 25 just north of Bowling Green Saturday afternoon. Billed as an entertaining and informational day for the entire family, highlights included the landing of an air ambulance from the Promedica Air fleet, a high-voltage demonstration by FirstEnergy and an extrication demonstration by the Middleton Township Fire and EMS Department. Selders ‘dad, Justin, is the fire chief in nearby Weston.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Monday, September 30, 2019 9:36 am.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]