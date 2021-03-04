WATERVILLE – Working on cars at Waterville Import Service is a labor of love that’s still a family business three decades later.
The auto repair shop is marking 30 years in operation this year.
Waterville Imports specializes in “personalized service,” said owner and operator Kyle Straube, “because all we repair are the foreign makes, mainly the European vehicles that a lot of other shops don’t want to work on, don’t have the technical software or tooling for, and we invest in all of that stuff.”
Waterville Import opened in 1991, started by Kyle’s father, Chris Straube, at the same location it still operates out of, 37 N. River Road.
“He worked for Lake Port Volkswagen” in Toledo, Kyle said, “and then him and one of his friends that worked there as well, they came and opened up this shop together. … Back in the day, he was a big Volkswagen guy,” in the time of the air-cooled Volkswagen engines, “the beetles and vans, he was the guru on those cars.
“He just enjoyed doing that,” Kyle said.
Kyle himself was bitten by the automotive bug at a young age, saying that he always had a knack for engines, growing up racing motocross bikes and working on them with his father. When he was 15, his father bought a 1998 Honda Civic with a “blown up” engine. Chris told Kyle that, if he wanted it, he’d have to build the engine himself – though his dad would provide the parts. Kyle worked on the car every day after school at the shop and finished the project.
“I actually still have the vehicle,” Kyle said. “It’s kind of special to me.”
He said it was interesting to tear the car down and build it back up himself, and that really sparked his interest – and created a career. Kyle started working full-time for his dad at the shop out of high school.
When Chris passed away in 2013, Kyle took over the business and has been running it ever since. Currently, he works there with one other employee.
“Keeps it simple,” he said, with fewer hands working on vehicles “and I can monitor everything that goes in and out and what gets done.”
“I was only 21 years old when I had to take the business over,” Kyle recalled, “and at that point I didn’t know any of the business aspect of it, so I talked to a lot of my dad’s friends that were great resources” about how to handle those issues, and he did research online. He said that the first couple years were rough but now he’s “happy I was able to keep everything going and thriving at this point.”
“I like doing a lot of diagnosis, problem solving would be the one thing I really enjoy doing, that keeps me on my toes,” Kyle said of what he loves most about the business. He also said he likes interacting with his customers and explaining what the issues are with their vehicles in a way that they can understand, and treating people “better than the stigma that they usually get from car repair shops.
“It’s different every day,” he said of working at the shop, noting he feels he excels in working with the newer vehicles because he grew up in an era when cars are becoming more electronically focused.
Kyle further said the business has weathered the pandemic well.
“Just a little bit extra work on our end to make sure we’re staying sanitary,” he said. “But overall we really haven’t been too affected by it, thankfully.”
The fact that Waterville Import Service is has made it 30 years is “definitely pretty awesome,” said Kyle. He said that, looking to the future, “I always kind of had an idea to expand, because we’re a small, two-bay shop,” and he may want to add additional space behind the shop.
“We’re usually three to four weeks booked out in advance, and it’s difficult for me to turn people away because we can’t fit them in, in an emergency,” Kyle explained.
He also said that his first child – a boy – was born in January.
Could he see his son taking over the business some day down the road?
“If this is the line of work that he wants to do, I’m not going to fight it, but it is difficult some days,” Kyle said. “But I’m sure every job is.”