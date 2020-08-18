Bowling Green Parks and Recreation to host a socially distant Movie Night in City Park.
On Aug. 28, 2020 City Park will hold a showing of the classic movie “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” on the Needle Hall stage at City Park.
There will be seating marked off to ensure social distancing and a limited amount of people will also be able to view the movie from their cars if they wish to. Masks will also be mandated. The movie will begin at approximately 9:15 p.m.
This event is made possible through the funding of several organizations.
Twenty-one Ohio Parks and Recreation Association member agencies received grants ranging from $500 to $1,000 for programs designed to assist communities during the coronavirus pandemic. These grants, made available by the OPRA Foundation, help to cover costs for new programs which have been developed in response to the pandemic. Grant recipients include agencies of all sizes and types from all regions of the state.
Locally, the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department won a $500 amount grant from the OPRA Foundation that was used towards the purchase of some of the equipment needed to host an event like this.
Additional funding for the equipment and the licensing rights to the film was provided by the Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Foundation.
“We are very grateful for the support provided by both our state and local parks and recreation foundations that makes a community night like this possible. We are excited to be bringing people together in a safe manner for enjoyment of a classic movie that can be enjoyed by all ages,” said Ivan Kovacevic, Recreation Coordinator for Bowling Green Parks and Recreation.
“These grants were made possible by the generous contributions of our members to the OPRA Foundation over the years. Things like the golf outing, conference auctions and raffles, and individual contributions by OPRA members made this happen,” said OPRA Executive Director Woody Woodward.