PERRYSBURG — Cinemark-Levis Commons plans on opening July 30.
Sephora will open its store at Levis Commons on July 31.
Here’s some of what to expect at the movie theater:
All employees are provided with facial masks and gloves to wear during their shifts. Frequent handwashing and changing of gloves are required.
Cinemark theatre employees now have the heightened responsibility of completing a check-in prior to their shift, in which the supervisor will ask about their wellness, complete a temperature check and remind them of any protocol updates. Any employee who has a fever or feels ill will not be permitted to work but will be paid a minimum of two hours for that shift. The employee may also be eligible for sick pay, reporting pay, PTO and other paid benefits.
All theater employees are taking part in enhanced training on cleaning, sanitizing and food handling. Additionally, employees are participating in mandatory huddles at the beginning of each shift to reiterate our cleaning and safety protocols.
Each theater will have a chief clean and safety monitor on duty during all operating hours to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitizing.
For the time being, overall auditorium capacities are being reduced. When patrons purchase movie tickets at Cinemark, seats will be blocked for your party. In addition, Cinemarks is staggering showtimes to allow more time for guests to exit and prevent overcrowding in our restrooms, halls and lobbies. This also allows employees more time to clean and sanitize between movies. Guests are encouraged to practice physical distancing when entering and exiting the auditorium.
Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets online, which will allow for a more contactless experience. If patrons prefer to purchase tickets in a theater, consider using a contactless-enabled credit card or mobile wallet payment type. Guests who purchase tickets online via the website or app (or a third-party provider such as Fandango or Atom Tickets) are no longer required to also carry a printed ticket. Show the ticket confirmation QR code to the usher at the ticket podium to scan. Guests purchasing tickets at the box office or theatre kiosk will still receive a printed ticket, however it no longer needs to be handed to our ushers for tearing.
Patrons are asked to dispose of all trash, seat wipes and unwanted protective gear in proper bins upon leaving the auditorium, which helps limit indirect contact and also gives employees time for enhanced sanitizing. Practice physical distancing of at least 6 feet from fellow guests and employees in all areas of the theater — including entrances, lobbies, concession areas, restrooms, hallways, restaurants, game rooms, lounge areas and auditoriums. Physical distancing markers have been placed on floors throughout the theater as a reminder.
Any guest who feels unwell, has a fever, and/or has any COVID-19-like symptom is asked to please refrain from entering the theatre, and instead, request a contactless refund online, in the app or call 800-CINEMARK.
Cinemark will require that face masks be worn throughout our theatres. Masks may be removed when eating and drinking inside the auditorium.
To help reduce potential contact between cash and food-handling areas, cash payments will not be accepted for snack purchases. However, each theatre will have a designated area where cash will be accepted, and gift cards will be available. As always, gift cards are redeemable at the concession stand.