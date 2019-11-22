Lighting up the season

Joe Higgins holds his son, Harvey, 3, on his shoulders in front of the Wood County District Public Library before the annual tree lighting ceremony in Bowling Green Friday evening. Along with the Bowling Green High School Madrigals entertaining with Christmas music, Bowling Green Mayor Richard Edwards introduced Bowling Green State University women’s soccer coach Matt Fannon, whose children helped push the button to light the tree. The annual Community Holiday Parade steps off today, along Main Street, at 10 a.m.