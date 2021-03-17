Curbside pickup won’t go away even as the library extends it hours of operation, which could happen in June.
“There’s a lot of things that we’re not going back to,” said Michele Raine at Monday’s Wood County District Public Library board meeting.
“We’ve innovated and we are proud of it and we’re going to keep going forward,” said Raine, who is deputy director of library services.
Director Michael Penrod said after the meeting that curbside pickup, Facebook Live programs including author visits, and digital story times will continue after normal procedures return.
Board President Brian Paskvan agreed the pandemic has changed the way they do business.
“A lot of things probably won’t go back to the old ways that we used to do things,” he said.
“I don’t see anything going away,” Raine said.
Families love the idea of curbside pickup because they don’t have to unload the kids and take them into the library to pick up the books, Penrod said.
“It’s another great example of how change made in necessity is going to help us long term,” he said.
Additionally, library staff had always wanted to do online story times but didn’t have time to figure out how.
“When you can’t leave your living room, we took three or four weeks and figured it out,” Penrod said.
The board set June 15 as the date the library could potentially start expanding hours.
If the national deadline of May 1 for eligibility for the vaccine is met, it then will take about five to six weeks to allow for the second shot and then the two-week waiting period for the vaccine to take effect.
Penrod said he wouldn’t advocate for a huge expansion until at least six weeks after all staff are eligible to be vaccinated. A more robust schedule could start in September, he added.
Currently, 14 of 32 staff members are eligible to get the vaccine.
Penrod said he could not divulge, by law, how many are declining the shot.
Board member John Fawcett said if they can’t use the number of people who are not vaccinated to decide when to go back to normal, those numbers should not be a part of the decision matrix.
“I think we start with the six-week period after all staff are eligible whether they get it or not,” Penrod responded.
“It does buy us more time; the more time we have before things go back to some state of normality the better and safer it will be for everybody,” Fawcett said.
Occupancy at the main branch in Bowling Green is still at 25%, or 50 people. Average occupancy is 10%. The library is averaging 1,100 visitors a week, which includes those who use curbside pickup.
Typical numbers are around 4,000, Penrod said.
“When we pulled those statistics today, I was really impressed we have 1,100 visitors a week,” he said.
Monthly borrowing also has seen steady increases and is at about 41,000.
The main library’s circulation of physical items from February 2020 to February 2021 is down 27%; the Walbridge branch has seen a 37% drop.
Penrod said once the mask and social distancing restrictions are lifted, it still may not be appropriate to put 60 children together for story time. He also doesn’t see large groups of 300 children attending a summer reading program in the Atrium. He said there will be more outside programming for children.
Board member Ellen Dalton asked if allowing book groups to meet will coincide with longer opening hours.
Penrod said expanded hours does not mean expanded programming, as they will have to continue to regulate occupancy.
The expansion of hours will come first, then the expansion of in-person programs. Room rentals will come last.
Raine said that if the rollout of vaccines takes longer, all those plans will be pushed out later.
Board member Nathan Eikost asked for a survey to get staff’s opinion and if they feel safe with that June 15 date.
“I do want our staff to be safe and to feel safe and (to know) their opinion is important to the board,” he said.