The Wood County District Public Library new book drop-off is getting closer to reality.
The move is necessitated by the construction of a new city building along Oak Street, where the current drop-off is.
The Design Group, who designed the library expansion in 2002, has been asked to work on the schematics, the library board heard at Monday’s meeting.
The intent all along was to have the drop-off on the south side of the building, Director Michael Penrod said. There already is an indoor book-drop room at that site.
Drivers heading east on Court Street will have to pull across the westbound lane of traffic to reach the drop-off, which will have four bollards to keep vehicles from scraping the building.
A sign will be installed warning people not to pull in if they are westbound.
“Considering it’s short, you stop, you drop something off and then go,” Penrod said. “It meets all the required traffic and pedestrian safety requirements.”
There will be two book-drop chutes, at different heights to accommodate various vehicles. The chutes will stick out from the building to make them easier to reach without a driver having to climb out of his or her seat.
The sidewalk will be lowered to be flush with the street, replicating what has been done to the north side drop-off.
Penrod announced the city has approved the changes the move will require.
Internal library operations will be more efficient, Penrod said, as books that are dropped off would not have to be hauled through the Children’s Room back to where they are processed back into circulation.
The current site takes up half the children’s activity area, he said, and the move will create more versatility for children’s activities.
He left the decision up to the board of trustees to approve the move.
Board President Brian Paskvan confirmed that the change will put the books where they are processed anyway.
“That whole place was envisioned as the staging area for returned items,” Penrod said about the proposed south site.
The proposed site also is closer to the garage, where book deliveries have been made since the library opened in 1974.
Penrod said it was suggested by someone to go back to the standalone book drop in the parking lot.
“That is the line I will not cross,” he said, because when the building added onto, the promise to the staff was they would never again have to go out in the rain or snow to collect books.
Board member John Fawcett asked if there were any downsides to the move.
It’s an unanticipated cost, Penrod said, but the library has the money to do it. He said he has not yet had a cost estimate but guessed it will be well below $50,000.
It is four bollards, some concrete work and two holes in the wall, he said.
“I can’t really think of a long-term downside,” he said.
Benefits include getting the book drop-off out of the city’s future parking lot on Oak Street. That new lot provide better access and egress for the library.
The board gave approval for Penrod to get cost estimates to bring back for final approval.
As for a timeline for the work, once Oak Street is closed for construction, the current drop-off will be for walk-up only, Penrod said.
The city has announced plans to start construction on its new administration building by the end of the year.