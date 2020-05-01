The Wood County District Public Library is working on a timeline to reopen.
The board discussed the steps for more than an hour Thursday and reviewed the recommendations Director Michael Penrod provided.
When it opens, possibly on June 1, patrons must wear face masks. No more than 50 people will be allowed at one time and children may not be allowed entrance.
Penrod said he is basing his plan on what other libraries are doing.
But, “this is your decision,” he told the seven-member board of trustees, which met in the library’s Atrium while maintaining social distancing.
“Reopening during a global pandemic may be the biggest challenge this organization has faced,” Penrod said.
Phase 1 is underway and includes ordering of sneeze guards, shifting departments for distancing and moving the self-checkout terminal.
The same spacing is happening at the Walbridge branch, Penrod said.
The meeting room will be divided into two parts, one for office space and one to keep the books in quarantine as they return into circulation. Signs will be placed on the floor, noting social distancing guidelines.
Penrod has staff in the building now, packing offices and moving desks, computers and chairs to allow distancing.
There are “a lot of logistical hurdles … before we can reopen and meet the letter of the law,” he said.
Employees will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks.
Visitors also will be required to wear masks, and 2,000 are on order to hand out when necessary.
The CDC says the virus will live on plastic covers for five days in lab conditions, but a study is ongoing in Columbus with the Columbus Metropolitan Library, the Ohio Library Council and Battelle to determine how long the virus will live on book covers, he said.
“We will be a very different entity. We will be for a long time,” Penrod said. “I sound panicked when I talk about all of this, but I’m not. I’m panicked I’m going to miss a step.”
Phase 2 will start Monday when staff moves back into the building, and barriers and safety signage are installed.
Penrod hopes to start Phase 3 on May 18. That will be answering phones, pulling items for patrons and providing curbside pickup or contact-free porch delivery in Bowling Green, Northwood and Walbridge.
“Everything we do at the library is about doing things together,” he said. “We are about bringing people together and we cannot do that for a long time.”
There will be one entrance with a counter to allow no more than 50 patrons in the building at any one time, and there will be a 30-minute time limit. All upholstered chairs will be removed and replaced with ones with hard surfaces.
“I can’t see people coming in and doing anything except browsing and checking out books,” Penrod said.
If someone doesn’t wear the required mask, the police will be called.
Allowing children into the library may be problematic.
At the library, we know children cough and sneeze into books and other items, he said.
“Every flu season, our staff gets sick and passes it around to each other. It nearly always starts in either the circulation or the children’s departments,” he said. “Children as much as we want them in here, can’t come in and pick out books.”
He hopes to have the building open to patrons in June, which will be Phase 4.
“I’m asking you to require patrons to wear face masks in the building when we open up,” he said to trustees. “It’s a sign of respect to others.”
No loitering will be allowed, and no juveniles will be let in unattended. Computers will be limited to business use – no gaming – and excess computers will be packed away.
Programs will continue to be delivered online, and activities may be allowed outdoors in the future.
“We will continue to deliver a lot of programs … we’re learning things all the time,” Penrod said.
Trustee Ken Frisch said there are two options: “Open with guidance, rules and criteria. Or close.”
“I think collectively we’re trying to make a decision that’s best for the community … to do what it is we want to do, yet we’ve got a lot of constraints,” he said.
He suggested Penrod may be moving too fast to reopen.
“I think it’s doable,” said board member John Fawcett. “Perhaps go slowly. Maybe we can’t do all of these things, but slowly open up.”
Penrod said opening by June 1 would be a miracle, but that is the opening date set by the Toledo Public Library.
“Do we wait until our peers open or do we come up with our own plan?” Penrod asked.
Trustee Becky Bhaer also voiced concerned about opening too soon.
“It seems we should be careful about how quickly we gather,” she said.
“I don’t see us gathering for a while,” said board President Brian Paskvan.
The number one goal is to provide a safe workplace for staff, then try to give access to the public, he said.
“I want people in the building, but I can’t do it knowing we’re going to put people at risk,” Paskvan said.
Fawcett said that the board will rely on Penrod to make the best decisions.
“I want people in here tomorrow,” Penrod said. “Tomorrow will be nine years since I’ve been appointed director. Being closed seven weeks is killing me. This is not what my soul is about.”
He was asked to be cautious.
“The very worst thing would be to make a mockery of what has happened up to now,” Bhaer said. “If we move too fast … if we go too fast, it becomes a wasted effort.”