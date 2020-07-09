The Wood County District Public Library is inviting everyone to tune in for a special Facebook Live event Friday at 11:30 a.m. where staff will open two time capsules.
The time capsules were assembled and sealed 21 years ago, in 1999 during the Summer Reading Program “The Incredible Library Machine,” designated to be opened in July of 2020.
Retired Children’s Librarian Kathy East will virtually join Maria Simon and Matt Mehling to open the time capsules over Facebook Live. Join them from the library’s Facebook page to see what children 21 years ago wanted everyone to remember about that summer and life at the turn of the millennium.
The library will also be filling a new time capsule to commemorate the 2020 Summer Reading Program “Imagine Your Story,” recognizing that this is an historic time for both the world and Wood County as the bicentennial is celebrated.
The library wants to know what you think should be added to the new time capsule, to be sealed at the end of the summer.
For more information, contact the Children’s Place staff at 419-352-8253.