Families are invited to join the Wood County District Public Library for stories, songs and dancing with Family Storytimes at the library.
Storytimes have been extended through April and an additional Wednesday storytime has been added for Bowling Green Library patrons.
Walbridge Library storytimes are every Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Walbridge Library Meeting Room.
Bowling Green Library storytimes are every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Atrium.
Storytime is by reservation only, and space is limited. To register, call 419-352-8253, email woodkids@wcdpl.org, or register online at wcdpl.org.