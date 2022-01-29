The Wood County District Public Library has weathered the pandemic by following its strategic plan.
The library board of trustees had asked Director Michael Penrod in November to look at the plan.
Penrod reported at Monday’s board meeting how the library adapted to the challenges caused when its doors were closed in the spring of 2020.
This library is unique in that it has always been very deliberate in its past to come up with an extended plan, he said.
A community survey was conducted in 2917, in which Penrod wanted to learn what they were doing wrong.
He said he was amazed at the low level of complaints. The biggest issue was people wanted more: More books and more story times, more of everything.
The library’s vision and mission has been a guide through coronavirus, Penrod said.
Six beliefs were developed, including the belief that learning something new every day is important and that the library’s role in lifelong learning is vital.
“COVID really did teach us the importance of this stuff,” he said.
While the foot traffic in the library has not reached pre-pandemic levels, the library did see an increase of 15% in use this past year, he said.
A partnership with Wood County Job and Family Services is ongoing to support workforce development, tech literacy is back in person, use of the local history department has been phenomenal and oral history is using new technology.
Community partnerships also have been developed with the City of Bowling Green, the Mazza Museum in Findlay, United Way, WBGU-TV, the Wood County Park District and the Bowling Green State University College of Musical Arts.
“It’s amazing that this year, in many ways doing this differently, how together we still have been with so many groups and organizations in this community,” Penrod said. “Partnerships are key.”
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library and 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten remain very popular with families.
While the expansion of the bookmobile to daycares and nursing homes has not yet resumed, curbside pickup, which started while the library’s doors were closed, has become so popular it is here to stay, he said.
A comprehensive space-planning process was completed in March 2020, right as COVID hit, and the library spent 2021 regrouping. The book drop was moved. and envisioning an east addition as well as a new vestibule entrance on the west side to offset what Penrod called the hallway wind tunnel once those doors open. Plans for these changes should be available in the next couple months.
The library also is looking in 2023 at installing lockers outside the building to allow 24/7 pickup of materials. The self-checkout and self-pickup of holds is complete.
Going online with adult programs have allowed patrons from England, Japan and multiple states to participate.
“Our reach has truly gone global,” Penrod said.
In the middle of a bad economy, the library’s levy passed in November 2020 with 73% support.
Library staffing was reconfigured in early 2020, just in time to help us weather COVID, he said, and starting pay rates were increased and vacation policies were enhanced.
“This is your plan,” Penrod said, and asked for thoughts or areas that need more attention.
Board President Brian Paskvan suggested a retreat this spring to start discussions.
“There’s a lot on our plate,” he said, referencing the new city building planned for north of the library.
Board member Ellen Dalton said she is continually amazed at what has been accomplished.
“The ultimate message is the 73% reassurance we got from the community,” said board member Nathan Eikost.
In other action, Penrod gave an update on the city’s construction schedule across Oak Street from the library.
He said two dying redbud trees on the north side of the library property will be removed and Oak Street will be closed once fencing goes up around the construction site.
The library’s book drop will still be accessible to people who want to park in the library’s lot and walk around the building. It will stay open until the new drop-off is constructed on the south side of the library.
“Our current book drop on the north side of the building will be open 24/7 even if Oak Street is closed,” Penrod said.
The nine city employee parking spots that have been on the library lot have been moved to the Carter House lot. That will bring parking in the library lot to 49 spaces, which will be helpful during weekday story times.
In October 2023, when crews start connecting the city parking lot with the library’s lot, library patrons will only be able to use the Carter House lot and parts of City Lot 4, across Court Street, Penrod said.
Paskvan suggested staff think about what programming will be that fall, to prevent kids crossing Church Street to get to the building.
Additionally:
• A large party is planned for library staff, donors and volunteers on April 29 at the City Park’s Veterans Building.
• An in-person author visit is planned for April 2 with Carole Lindstrom, who wrote “We are Water Protectors.” Illustrator Michaela Goade lives in Alaska and will be joining via Zoom.
• On Oct. 1, the library’s foundation board will host an event with a 2021 New York Times best-selling author and Hollywood actor. Penrod would not to release the name pending the return of a signed contract.
• The board learned the library received $214,996 in gifts and bequests in 2021.
• The board e-elected Paskvan as president, Becky Bhaer as vice president and Ken Frisch as secretary.
• Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger swore in new board member Greg Esposito, who took the place of John Fawcett. Esposito will serve for two years.