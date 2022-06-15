The Wood County District Public Library is officially the owner of a new property, but the home on site won’t be there for long.
At Monday’s meeting, the board heard from Director Michael Penrod who said that they officially own 309-311 N. Church St.
The property will become green space once the duplex on site comes down later this summer.
Eventually a “carriage house” style building will be erected on the property. It will be used for storage, Penrod said.
The property purchase, for $179,000, was first announced in October. Pipeline proceeds of $122,000 will be used toward the purchase; another $40,000 in pipeline funds is expected later this year.
Some trees, including a beech that is reportedly the oldest in the city, will be preserved on the property, Penrod said.
Eleven trees will most likely be removed and two trimmed.
The stone wall of the Carter House, which is next door to the property and across Church Street from the main library, may be extended into the new property, he said.
After the meeting, Penrod said the board is not pursuing property purchases in the area, but is open to discussion if one emerges.
Also at the meeting, the board:
• Heard that the new bookdrop is almost completed; they are waiting on one part, Penrod said.
• Went into an executive session to consider employment of a public employee. No action was taken.