On May 27 at 6:30 p.m., the Wood County District Public Library’s Graphic Novel Night book discussion meets at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Neil Gaiman’s “Snow, Glass, Apples” via Google Meet.
“Whether you’re a long-time fan of graphic novels or just curious about the format, this book discussion group’s for you,” said Marnie Pratt, assistant coordinator of information services at the library.
The library had introduced Graphic Novel Night prior to closing due to the coronavirus pandemic crisis.
“Some of our other book groups successfully transitioned to online programs, so we decided to give it a try with this one as well,” Pratt said.
“While the Snow White story inspired Gaiman, don’t assume Snow Glass, Apples for is children. Gaiman drew on the original Grimm Brothers’ stories, which were definitely more for adults,” Pratt added.
To receive instructions for joining in the Google Meet book discussion, email woodref@wcdpl.org.
Download the novel either from either Hoopla—which allows multiple people to borrow eMedia titles simultaneously—or from the Ohio Digital Library—which allows only one borrower at a time for a title.
Find more information at wcdpl.org/emedia.