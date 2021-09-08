The Wood County District Public Library has returned-regular in-person and curbside services hours at both Bowling Green and Walbridge locations.
Hours of operation:
Bowling Green library in person & curbside service hours are Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday: 1 p.m.-5 p.m.
Walbridge library in person and curbside service hours Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday: Closed.
For more information about library services and programming, visit wcdpl.org or stop by the library.