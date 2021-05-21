The Wood County District Public Library and Connecting Kids to Meals will be providing snacks and juice at no cost from 3-3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, June 14-Aug. 20.
Snacks and juice will be distributed outside of library’s Bowling Green branch, 251 N. Main St., at the garden gate, located behind the building off of the parking lot.
No purchase or donation required. Snack and juice are free to any child or student. For more information, visit wcdpl.org, call 419-352-8253, or email woodkids@wcdpl.org.