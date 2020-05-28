The Wood County District Public Library is on track to open in July — even if the iconic train table won’t be in the Children’s Place.
The train table has been removed as part of a phased timeline to return the library to full operation.
“We’re trying to do our best to provide a safe environment,” said board president Brian Paskvan at Thursday’s meeting.
The plan is to have patrons return to the library starting July 6.
That final re-opening phase is part of a process that started on May 4 with a complete reorganization of spaces.
Also missing from the children’s area are the computers.
Library Director Michael Penrod said that one of the primary concerns is shared surfaces and computers were pointed out by Ben Batey, Wood County health commissioner. Among other physical changes are offices, phones, conference rooms and meeting rooms.
In the first week of curbside pick-up of books there were 2,583 books that went to 409 people, Penrod said.
The next phase for the public will include contact-free delivery of library items starting on June 8. Until then core services — borrowed items, traditional reference and information support — will be delivered digitally and curbside.
Also to be posted will be a new temporary code of conduct that includes 11 points. Among the requirements will be face masks, social distancing and good hygiene.
Hand sanitizer will be provided and there will be limits on patrons. Occupancy will be limited 25% of the fire code limit. This is 50 patrons at the Bowling Green location and possibly as low as 10 at Walbridge. They will also be limited to 30-minute visits. Computer usage will require appointments and only business or research will be allowed.
Minors under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult and groups are limited to four members.
“Everything is about occupancy and durations,” Penrod said about the preventive measures required for the number of people and the time they are in the library.
He noted that if a single member of the library staff gets sick with coronavirus, the entire library could be forced to close for as much as three weeks.
Programs will be canceled through August and possibly through the end of the year.
One of the big limiting factors is maintenance and cleaning staff. The rehiring of staff is being considered.
“Any time there is a need for more staffing and the budget is there to support it, we will open up a position and any former employee is welcome to apply,” Penrod said.
All of this requires funding, and he calculated that revenues could be cut by as much as 13%.
“We’re to see what state funding looks like,” Penrod said.
Currently Penrod is holding back on approximately $450,000 in spending that was approved for the current budget.
One of those items on hold is a new lighting control system for $30,000. He pointed out that the current system is at the end of its life and if it fails the money will have to be spent.
Penrod has been watching the Ohio Public Library Fund, which is based on the General Revenue Fund tax revenues.
He said that in February they were $200 million in the positive, but the reduction in economic activity in Ohio since mid-March combined with a postponement of the state income tax filing date from April 15 to July 15 reduced the GRF tax revenues by $866.5 million.
“We won’t know until we receive the checks,” Penrod said.
In other business also related to COVID-19 the board made a temporary suspension of the employee vacation accrual cap.
“This is not a time to take a vacation,” Paskvan said.
A time when that vacation may start to be used has not yet been determined.
Modifications were also made to the mileage policy to no longer limit it to include just that mileage distance over 10 miles. The change was made because of increased short travel runs required for contact-free delivery. The new rate will also follow the IRS standard of $0.575 per mile.