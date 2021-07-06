As the Wood County District Public Library emerges from the pandemic, some programs will stay virtual, according to the assistant director.
At June’s board meeting, Michele Raine said that virtual programs sometimes draw in more participants than an in-person program.
Recently 29 people attended a virtual book club. An in-person club meeting may have drawn a quarter of that number, Raine said. Also, a library historical walking tour was held virtually in May. That format allowed for a segment on Bradner, getting outside of Bowling Green.
“We’re seeing that virtual has had some blessings,” Raine said, adding that a hybrid education and community outreach method will be implemented in the future.
The library has also been holding outdoor programming, which is well attended, said Director Michael Penrod.
People packed into Wooster Green for a story time earlier this summer. Raine added that 50 people recently attended a Walbridge library event at Veterans Park.
“There was just a lot of joy and people saying ‘thank you Wood County library,’” Penrod said. “It’s good to be back.”
Also at the meeting, the board heard that Novel Night, which raises money to buy books and is usually held the third Thursday in July, will be a mail appeal.
Penrod said planning for the in-person event usually starts in February. At that time, he couldn’t foresee “140 people shoulder to shoulder” in the library atrium.
“Novel Night is critical for us to buy the new books and materials that the community has come to expect,” Penrod said. “These dollars that come in from the foundation’s efforts are really crucial to the success.”
The Novel Night annually raises over $100,000, he said.
Penrod also said that the library received a large donation of antique furniture for the Carter House.
The donation, which is from a family that has been in Wood County for 100 years who wants to remain anonymous, includes table with four leaves, six chairs, china hutch and buffet table.
In other business, Penrod said that the metal roof on the library, which is under a 20-year warranty, will be repainted for free.
The library purchased a drone that shows the paint peeling.
The board also went into executive session. No action was taken.