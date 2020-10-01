Wood County District Public Library and Infogroup’s Bill Carlson will offer an introduction to Data Axle Reference Solutions, formerly ReferenceUSA, on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
“ReferenceUSA is a powerful tool for entrepreneurs, business owners, and individuals” says Information Services Coordinator Kristin Wetzel. “You can use it to find mission-critical information to start, manage, and grow a business, as well as locate health care providers, and individuals
“Having Bill Carlson share tips on mining this data is a great opportunity for our business community and for anyone looking for accurate information.”
The presentation will be held via Google Meet. To register, email woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050. An Information Services staff member will reply with a link to the event.