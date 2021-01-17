Due to its popularity and the ease of use for patrons, the Wood County District Public Library will now be using Zoom in upcoming programs and events. More information on upcoming programs can also be found at wcdpl.org/events. To register, email woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050.
The 2021 Children’s Place Virtual Mock Caldecott Program – Join the WCDPL Children’s Place as we vote for our favorite children’s book to win the 2021 Virtual Mock Caldecott. Readings of all the books have been recorded in Mock Caldecott, on the library’s YouTube channel. Register now to nominate top 10 books, and join via Zoom on Friday at 2 p.m. as the winner is selected.
Live Online! Meet the Author Series – Cookbook author Nancie McDermott and mystery author Hannah Dennison headline the Live Online! Series this winter. On Feb. 8 at 6 p.m., McDermott will provide insight on her cookbooks featuring cuisines from the American South, China and Thailand, and provide inspiration for Valentine’s Day treats. Learn more at wcdpl.org/live-online.
Comfort Foodways During a Pandemic – How has the pandemic affected eating? Lucy Long, director of the Center for Food and Culture at Bowling Green State University, leads this discussion which explores how the pandemic has changed eating habits on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Virtual Tour of the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums with Joan Eardly – Take a personal tour on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m. with Eardly, education coordinator, as she shares favorite items from the museum collection and insight into the lives of President Hayes and his wife, Lucy Webb Hayes.
Love Letters of the 1920s with Joy Bennett of the Hancock Historical Museum – Curator and archivist Bennett will share love letters from the early 20th century featured in the museum’s newest exhibit on Feb. 10 at 11 a.m.