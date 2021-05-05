The library may implement a summer schedule for hours of operation and may have in-person programming in September.
At the April 19 board meeting, Wood County District Public Library Director Michael Penrod said that the plan is to impose a summer schedule from June 1-Sept. 4.
A lot of libraries have a June, July and August schedule separate from their regularly scheduled hours but Wood County has always kept the same schedule year round, Penrod said.
The library sees a decrease in traffic once spring semester ends at Bowling Green State University, he said, with evenings and Sundays getting extremely quiet.
Mondays after 7 p.m. and Sundays are “crickets in the summer,” Penrod said, and added the schedule would be based on what summer 2019 traffic patterns were.
Circulation by day and hour is being computed and a summer operating schedule will be proposed at the May 17 board meeting, which will be held via Zoom.
Penrod said that he foresees perhaps hours of 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on certain days. Since the library reopened in June, its hours have been slowly increased to Mondays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
“Looking at the statistics, there’s no big pressing need for people to come in and check out books between 7 and 8:30 p.m. in the summer,” he said.
If things continue well, pandemic wise, the full schedule will return Sept. 7, in time for the Black Swamp Arts Festival, he said.
Penrod said that he also foresees implementing in-person programs in the fall, including story times with limited occupancy in the Atrium.
The children’s department is planning a normal schedule and programs but probably will hold them at Wooster Green, City Park or a Wood County Parks location.
“I like the fact that we can get outside and do things with kids in a safe environment. I think that’s the way to go,” said board President Brian Paskvan.
Outside programs also are being planned at the Walbridge branch.
Penrod also shared an eight-question survey that was sent to the 32 current staff members; 28 responded.
“It seemed like they basically thought we were doing a very good job to this point keeping them safe,” said board Vice President Becky Bhaer. “I thought that stood out pretty well in the survey.”
Eight-one percent said they strongly believe the current safety protocols help keep them safe at work.
Those who answered also hoped to keep doing some of the things that are currently being done, such as patrons have to wear masks (92.86%), daily at-home health assessments need to continue (71.43%) and separate workspaces need to be maintained (82.14%).
The state has ordered indoor venues be at 25% capacity, and that is where the library is, Penrod said. The order also limits indoor gatherings to 10 people.
“I would just recommend that we continue everything as is,” Penrod said.
The quarantine of library books, mandated at the start of the pandemic, has changed, from 10 days at the start of the pandemic, to four days in May, he said.
Books have been held out of circulation — or quarantined — to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among users.
Penrod said that he hopes to trim that process to three days in the next week and down to one day before the Memorial Day weekend.
That will reduce the backlog of books and quicken the turnaround back into circulation.
Currently, everything returned Wednesday-Friday starts getting checked in on Monday, and it takes until about Wednesday to get the work reshelving done. Extra staff is being used to help.
“I’m convinced once we get rid of this backlog, circulation will go up because everything has just slowed way down,” Penrod said.
He is recommending that rules on occupancy, duration of stay in the library and mask wearing remain, Penrod said.
“The staff would advocate for the same approach the board has taken during the last year: slow and steady wins the race,” Penrod said.