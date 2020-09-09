The Wood County District Public Library Children’s Place is relaunching its Virtual Volunteen program.
Youth ages 11 and older are encouraged to sign up to be a Virtual Volunteen through the library website at wcdpl.org/teens-can-volunteen-wcdpl. The Virtual Volunteen program was originally started for the Summer Reading Program this year as a way to allow the teen and preteen helpers to remain connected with each other and their library while remaining safe and physically distant.
Signing up to be a Virtual Volunteen gains you access to a wide variety of Google Meet programs hosted by WCDPL on topics ranging from book talks to writing workshops to knitting demonstrations, and many more, directed by the students’ interests.
Virtual Volunteens will also be assisting the library in promoting projects like the upcoming WCDPL Youth Community Reads 2020’s virtual visits with author Dan Gemeinhart.
For more information, contact the Children’s Place at 419-352-8253.