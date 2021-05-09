The Wood County District Public Library Children’s Place is relaunching its Virtual Volunteen program for the 2021 Summer Read Program, Tails and Tales.
Youth ages 11 and older are encouraged to sign up to be a Virtual Volunteen through WCDPL’s website at wcdpl.org/teens-can-volunteen-wcdpl.
The Virtual Volunteen program allows teen and preteen helpers to remain connected with each other and their library while remaining safe and physically distant.
Signing up to be a Virtual Volunteen gains students access to a wide variety of Google Meet programs hosted by WCDPL on topics like book talks, writing workshops, knitting demonstrations, and more, directed by their interests.
Virtual Volunteens will also be assisting the library in projects as part of the upcoming Summer Reading Program Tails and Tales, including helping with some outdoor, in-person programing as students are comfortable doing.
For more information, visit wcdpl.org/teens-can-volunteen-wcdpl or call 419-352-8253.