On May 18 at 7 p.m., the Wood County District Public Library will live streams an online presentation via Google Meet from conservation biologist Dr. Matt Cross on the work done by the Toledo Zoo in rearing and re-introducing the lake sturgeon into the Maumee River.
In the 1800s, lake sturgeon were abundant in the Maumee River. However, demand for resources, along with commercial over-fishing, caused the population to decline and ultimately disappear.
“We are excited to share this environmental conservation success story with a local focus. It’s a great story that I think our community will find fascinating and be able to connect to,” said Kristin Wetzel, information services coordinator at the library.
More for information about this Google Meet event and to register and receive instructions on how to connect to the event, email woodref@wcdpl.org.