Wood County voters resoundingly approved a renewal levy for the library on Tuesday.
The six-year, 0.8-mill levy to support Wood County District Public Library operations, passed with 21,624 in favor (73%) and 7,918 against (27%).
“It’s such an honor to have the community’s respect and trust,” said Michael Penrod, library director. “The community support means so much.”
The library levy costs the owner of a $100,000 home $21.29 per year. In 2019, the levy generated $1 million for the library.
“It’s 40% of our revenue. It allows us to provide modern services at a robust level,” Penrod said.
The levy has allowed the library board to grow the Walbridge branch, the bookmobile and digital resources, he said.
“We have done everything we can to push that into services for the community,” Penrod said of the levy funds.
Campaigning during the coronavirus pandemic has been challenging, he said.
“The best way I can describe it … is it’s been lonely,” Penrod said.
During the last levy campaign, he said he spoke to 40 community groups, getting immediate feedback. This time around, the levy committee relied on newspaper ads, social media, mailings and signs.
Penrod said that the huge approval margin by voters shows how the library touches everyone’s life.
“I’ve seen people in the atrium, side by side, reading the newspaper and one may be down on her luck, but the other is the most well to do person in town, and they’re having a conversation,” he said. “The library brings so many people together.
“We have an extensive reach,” Penrod said. “If all parts of that clientele are supporting the levy, that means a lot.”
The levy funds all areas of the library’s current expenses. Some of those include librarians’ salaries; the purchase of new books, eBooks, large print books and audiobooks; building maintenance; and technology upgrades.
In 2019, the library had total general expenses of $2.4 million.
Total 2019 revenues were $1.6 million in state funding, $1 million in levy funding, $94,505 miscellaneous revenue (payment for lost books, meeting room rentals, interest, etc.), and $184,376 gifts from patrons, the foundation and the Friends of the Library.