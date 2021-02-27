Looking at the goals calendar for the Wood County District Public Library, Director Michael Penrod said he feels a little defeated.
Since the coronavirus pandemic started in March, he’s been focused almost solely on responding to a crisis rather than planning for the future.
But the library board, which met Feb. 15 virtually, told Penrod to give himself a break.
Over the last few months, staff members have had to be off for an extended period of time, Penrod said.
“We’re such a lean organization, that’s just really impacted our productivity,” he said.
The library lost 13 weeks of productivity in the last six months of the year that was coronavirus related, he said.
“So, things that I had hoped to have done by now, I’m just now starting to scratch the surface,” Penrod said. “I apologize for that lack of productivity, but we’ve just sort of had to pivot on the fly.”
No apologies are necessary, said board member Ken Frisch.
“I understand there’s maybe some frustration or some hope that you might have been able to move forward,” he said.
However, take into account all of the new things that have been introduced during the pandemic, including curbside pickup, delivery and story times over Zoom, Frisch said.
“You need to stop for a moment and pat yourself on the back,” he said.
The technology growth has been good, Penrod agreed. But staff members are planning for a retro look for some future programs.
The Children’s Place librarian is planning a summer reading program minus a computer, tablet or phone.
“Everything we do will be technology free, maybe do some outdoor programming at Wooster Green or at City Park, so we don’t have to do Zoom. We don’t have to do things in an online format, and go back to focusing on the printed book,” Penrod said.
“When we get through winter, the staff is coming up with creative ways that we can do some things together, and still be safe and socially distant.”
Board President Brian Paskvan praised Penrod and the staff for the creative thinking over the past year.
“The innovation that came out of the library — programming, the new skill sets that people learned, the ability to stream, the pick-up, the bundling of books,” Paskvan said. “Some of that will change the way we do business after we come out of covid.”
The library visitor count in 2020 was 50,000, compared to 200,000 in 2019.
“But that’s appropriate. If it had stayed at 200,000, we’d be a nexus for spread,” Penrod said.
Things are starting to change, he added.
“We’re pivoting away from covid, to some degree and that feels good,” he said.
Also Monday, Penrod detailed some of the $147,855 in donations that the library received in 2020.
One of the larger gifts was $14,828 from the library’s foundation to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
The lobby’s coin vortex, which is popular with children, wasn’t used much last year, but still brought in $182, he said.
Bowling Green Mayor Mike Aspacher and wife, Toni, donated $200 to purchase 10 extra copies of the community reads book.
“It just all adds up,” Penrod said. “In a year we couldn’t do as much … people continued to support.
“A family was so appreciative of what the children’s department has been doing this summer during covid that they bought a $100 Panera gift card for the children’s staff to have lunch.”
The board unanimously accepted the gifts.
Penrod also said the state budget process has started with the governor’s proposal. That has a reported 1.66% of general revenue going to the libraries. In the past that has been 1.77%.
The Ohio Library Council will lobby the legislature for the 1.77%, he said.