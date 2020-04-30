In preparation of a decline in revenue, the Wood County District Public Library Trustees are going to implement layoffs.
The decision was made after the board went into a lengthy executive session during its meeting Thursday.
Trustees authorized Director Michael Penrod to implement layoff procedures “as he deems necessary” that follow Ohio Revised Code and library policies.
The expected drop in revenues as well as lack of work from being closed factored into the decision, Penrod said.
The cuts will be “effective as soon as I can notify people,” he said.
The number of jobs cut are to be determined, Penrod said, as well as whether it is both part-time and full-time staff.
The amount of money saved by the layoffs will depend on how long the library is closed.
The library closed its doors March 23 when a state “stay at home” order started.
“It’s a delicate situation and one I thought I would never be in,” Penrod said. “And it’s definitely not one I want to be in.”
Penrod said that cuts in state funding may be as high as 25%.
Actual income in 2019 from the Ohio Library Fund was $1.59 million and the local library levy at $1.05 million. Estimates in January were at $1.59 million and $1.09 million respectively, but then the pandemic hit.
With a 20% drop, funding from both sources would fall to $2.32 million.
While the impact on levies won’t been seen this year, Penrod said delinquency rates likely will go up next year.
“This is my best guess on what will happen with state revenues,” he said. “I’ve found no one to say when it will get better.”
Penrod said he has been told delinquent tax collection may be as high as 10%.
With a 25% drop in state funding and a 10% drop from delinquent taxes, the amount he provided was $2.14 million, $500,000 less than what was collected in 2019.
That would take funding levels back to 2010.
“It made me very sad for all the progress we’ve taken in 10 years,” Penrod said.
During the recession in 2007-09, the library did a series of furloughs.
The library had dropped from 57 to 29 staff members in two years due to retirements and resignations.
“But that was a two-year period,” Penrod said.
There was a one-week furlough in 2009 and two one-week furloughs in 2010 during months that had three pay periods.
“If you would have asked me in the beginning of February would we be doing what we’re doing now, I would have laughed at you. I would have said no, the library is not going to close seven weeks, we’ll never close for seven weeks,” Penrod said.
“It’s a very different world in a very quick fashion.”
Trustees did approve moving forward with the renewal of the library’s 0.8-mill levy in November. The issue should bring in $1.6 million for six years.