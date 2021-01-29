The Wood County District Public Library has launched its new Click for Curbside pickup service using the SEO Libraries app. Patrons are able to request materials through the app and simply click a button in the app when they arrive at the library to pick up their items. This contactless, fast service will allow patrons to request and receive their items without coming inside the library.
“We are excited to introduce another innovation that will make curbside pickup at your library even more convenient,” said Michele Raine, deputy director for library services. “The app is very easy to use and we hope people will enjoy all the features available on the SEO Libraries app.”
Patrons can use Click for Curbside by downloading the SEO Libraries app from their app store. From the SEO Libraries app, patrons can go to “My Account” and then to “Holds” to see if their requested items are available for pickup. If the items are ready, patrons only need to tap “Click for Curbside,” letstaff know their estimated time of arrival, and let staff know they’re in the parking lot.
Click for Curbside is available at both Bowling Green and Walbridge branches. Click for Curbside hours are Monday from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Tuesday through Saturday 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Additionally, patrons will still be able to call the library to pick up their items if they choose to do so.
For more information, visit wcdpl.org/curbside-pickup or call 419-352-5104.