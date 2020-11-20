In 1881, Carl Bach brutally murdered his wife Mary and then turned himself in to Wood County law enforcement the following morning.
This is still one of the most famous crimes in Wood County’s history, but much of what we think we know about it may be more folklore than fact. Learn the truth Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. when the Wood County District Public Library hosts a Google Meet presentation with Holly Kirkendall, the curator responsible for creating the Wood County Museum’s new exhibit, “The Mary & Carl Bach Story.”
“Word-of-mouth folklore definitely serves a purpose for communities, but sometimes it can also obscure the facts,” said local history librarian Marnie Pratt. “Holly and the museum have worked very hard on creating an excellent exhibit that I think takes an important step towards clarifying a piece of Wood County’s history that has in many ways taken on a life of its own.”
Those interested in registering for the event, should send an email to woodref@wcdpl.org to receive instructions for joining the presentation. For more information on the event, call 419-352-5050.