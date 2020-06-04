Beginning Monday, both locations of the Wood County District Public Library will offer home delivery of library materials.
“If you can get a pizza delivered during a pandemic, I thought we could try to deliver library materials,” said Michael Penrod, library director.
The hours for delivery service in Bowling Green are 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with deliveries limited to within BG city limits. In Walbridge, delivery hours are 1-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with deliveries limited to within the village limits of Walbridge and the city limits of Northwood.
To help ensure the safety of library patrons and staff the new home delivery service, like WCDPL’s curbside pickup, is a no-contact service. Library staff will leave deliveries on patrons’ porches or doorsteps.
“We are excited to try this service,” said Penrod. “Patrons will still need to return their delivered items to the outside book drops since we are following safe materials handling procedures, but we hope this will make library materials accessible to people who may not have time to run an errand to the library.”
Patrons who would like items delivered should call their library and request materials over the phone.
The number to call in Bowling Green is 419-352-5050. The number to call for Walbridge or Northwood delivery is 419-666-9900.
“If you place a request on the computer, we won’t know you would like that delivered to your home, so we are asking people who want home delivery to call us,” said Michele Raine, assistant director.
Monday is also the day that hours for curbside service expand at both locations. In Bowling Green, curbside delivery will take place Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., making the times consistent each day of the week. In Walbridge, curbside service will expand significantly, with curbside service offered Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m.-6 pm.
The library will also begin offering document printing services at both locations.
“We know that people have important paperwork they need printed, but their home printer may be giving them trouble,” Raine said. “If you need a document printed, you can email it to the library. We will print the document and then you can pick it up using curbside service. We will handle your document and email with absolute privacy and integrity.”
To email a document to the Bowling Green location, the address to use is woodref@wcdpl.org. To email a document to the Walbridge library, the address to use is walbridgelibrary@wcdpl.org.
“Our team is continuing to look for ways to deliver library service, and we appreciate all the support the community has shown us as we adapt,” Penrod said.