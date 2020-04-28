PERRYSBURG — Campaigning for a levy during a pandemic is an anxious task, according to Janel Haas, director of Way Public Library.
But efforts — including sending out over 2,300 brochures — paid off for supporters as a 1.9-mill, four-year replacement levy for the library overwhelmingly passed on Tuesday.
There were 2,794 votes (80.13%) for the levy and 693 votes (19.87%) against the levy, according to unofficial results by the Wood County Board of Elections.
All results are unofficial and do not include provisional ballots cast or absentee ballots mailed by Monday. Valid provisional ballots will be included in official count to be held in the next 21 days.
“We feel like that’s a pretty good number,” Haas said. “We feel confident.”
When the March 17 primary was postponed due to coronavirus, worry set in about the levy passing, she said.
“Just because we understand this is just a difficult a time. Our hearts are breaking for the people who don’t have jobs,” she said. “We did have some concerns, for sure. So this makes the victory even sweeter and humbling.”
She attributed the sweeping support for the library to the wide range of programs that Way offers. That includes Lego leagues, Topical Tuesdays, medical information, movie screenings and technology classes.
“We try to target all audiences and offer them what they want,” Haas said. “We do a good job serving our patrons and they support us.
“They understand the value that the library brings to their community.”
Haas said the library will be even more important in the community as it comes out of coronavirus.
“In tough times, libraries show their value, even in a bigger way,” she said.
As people emerge from the “stay at home” order, they will use the library for the internet, its computers and job resources, Haas said.
“We will have people there to help them.” Haas said then paused and added, “That’s going to be a challenge as well, with the social distancing. But we’re up for a challenge.”
As the staff is supporting the community, it will be doing so with fewer resources, Haas said. She and the board are already working on the state directive to cut 20% out of the budget, due to revenue losses expected from the pandemic.
“The little bit extra (from the replacement levy), now will help cover the deficit that we’ll have with state funding being cut,” she said. “We haven’t felt the big pinch yet, but we know we will.”
Way serves around 5,800 patrons weekly, manages 1,900 meeting room reservations each year — also double the number since 2015 — and hosts 21,500 Wi-Fi sessions monthly.
The current library levy collects $1.2 million in property tax; the new levy will generate $1.3 million. The replacement levy will cost the owner of a $200,000 home $11.08 per month, she said.
The levy represents over half of Way’s budget. The total annual budget for Way is $2.4 million, with $1.019 million from the state.
Circulation numbers are around 760,000 annually.
Voters last approved a levy for Way in March 2016, when voters passed a 1.9-mill levy, up from 1.5 mills last approved in 2012, by a margin of 4,935 votes to 2,625, or 65% to 35%.