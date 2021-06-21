The decision to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday came at an awkward time for the Wood County District Public Library and many other businesses.
With Juneteenth falling on a Saturday and the decision to make it a federal holiday just this past Thursday, the library had hours to decide when to observe the holiday.
On Friday morning, the day before Juneteenth, library director Michael Penrod, library director, decided to close the library on Friday in observance of Juneteenth.
During a board meeting Monday afternoon, Penrod explained his decision.
“I made the call, if it’s the wrong call I’ll take the blame for it. Since it was a brand new holiday, I decided to close,” he said.
Penrod said he went with how the library handles holidays like Veterans Day. If a holiday falls on a Saturday, the library will close on Friday in observance of the holiday.
Closing the day of Juneteenth was not an option for the library. Penrod said if he gave the five employees working on Saturday the holiday off, he would have to figure out how to schedule the holidays for all of the library employees.
The trustees said they want to have a secure policy in place for how to observe Juneteenth.
Penrod said he hopes to have a policy committee meeting in August to discuss policy changes and then talk about the policy changes in a September board meeting. How the library observes holidays will be a part of the policy review.
Board President Brian Paskvan had questions about holiday observance for the library.
“Who is the holiday for and what does observance mean? Is shutting down or opening the library observance?” he said.
Paskvan said a holiday like Martin Luther King Jr. Day has a tremendous amount of volunteer opportunities for people to participate in. He questioned if the library should close and encourage the employees to volunteer. Paskvan said he wants to discuss what the library should do to best celebrate each holiday.
The library was not the only institution to observe Juneteenth.
Bowling Green State University announced they would be closed on Monday, June 21 in observance.
The university released this statement last Thursday on Twitter.
“Today is historic as Juneteenth becomes a federal holiday, the first new federal holiday since Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 1983. BGSU believes in the power of community and today, we choose to bring a voice to the history and significance of Juneteenth,” the university stated. “We will continue to observe and celebrate Juneteenth in 2022 and moving forward.”