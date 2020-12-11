2020 was the year of the pandemic and other challenges, including getting a levy passed, for the Wood County District Public Library director.
Michael Penrod stepped up for the board and community and was awarded a raise and lavish praise by members at Monday’s meeting, which was held virtually.
“2020 has been 2020 — you’ve been presented so many different challenges. You’ve risen above it and you’ve shined,” said board member Nathan Eikost. “Your leadership is second to none.”
The board gave Penrod a 2% raise, bringing his annual salary from $91,753 to $93,588. Treasurer Linda Joseph, who works part time, also received a 2% raise. Her hourly wage increased from to $30 to $30.60.
The board also approved a pool of $24,460 for raises for the library’s 30 employees. The raises are merit based, Penrod said.
Board members said that Penrod and the staff have been flexible and innovative during the coronavirus pandemic, rolling out curbside and home delivery and virtual storytimes.
“It is your leadership that really makes the rest of us shine,” added board Vice President Becky Bhaer.
The raises were announced after a 45-minute executive session.
“We can’t say enough about what you’ve done, your outside-of-the-box thinking, your encouragement to the staff,” said board President Brian Paksvan.
Board members also credited Penrod for spearheading a levy renewal campaign. The six-year, 0.8-mill levy passed in November with 73% support.
In other business, the board approved the 2021 appropriations totaling $2.95 million
The board reelected Paskvan as president and Bhaer as vice president.